City of Commerce public input process for strategic plan continues with Feb. 13 meeting

This evening, the City of Commerce is hosting the second in a series of town hall meetings happening this month to gather public input on the city’s strategic plan. The plan is a document that identifies city government priorities for the next three to five years.

Tonight’s meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church, 202 Champion Ln. All members of all Commerce communities are invited.

The public is also invited to a forum on Tue. Feb. 27, at Commerce City Hall, located at 1119 Alamo St. Members of the business community are particularly encouraged to attend the Feb. 27 forum.

Also, the regular monthly meeting of the City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m., Tue. Feb. 20, at City Hall. The council and city staff will also be receiving comment on the strategic plan at that meeting as well.

Mount Moriah Temple Baptist Church Deacon Harry Turner and City of Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee spoke on KETR yesterday morning about the city’s plan and the Norris Community in general. You can hear the conversation at this station’s website, KETR.org. It’s on the front page this morning. You can also find a copy of the handout being distributed by the city at this month’s meetings.