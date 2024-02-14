KETR to present ‘Music of the Civil Rights Movement' on Saturday

This Saturday, KETR brings you another program in honor of Black History Month. Starting at 6:00 p.m., this week’s edition of “Sound Opinions” presents “Music of the Civil Rights Movement”. In this program, hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot explore the impact that music had on the fight for civil rights in the 1960s- including artists Nina Simone, Odetta, the Staple Singers, Sam Cooke, and many more. They’ll also chat with former Chicago WVON DJ Herb Kent.

Music was a pivotal factor in the popularization of the civil rights movement; it played a major role in promoting ideas of equality. The program includes selections from African-American artists such as Charles Mingus (“Fables of Faubus”), The Impressions (“Keep On Pushing”), Little Milton (“We’re Gonna Make It”). Artists from other backgrounds also participated, such as Bob Dylan- who wrote “Blowin’ in the Wind”, a song that called attention to racial discrimination and the plight of the oppressed.

Jim DeRogatis is an American music critic, and has written articles for magazines such as Rolling Stone. Greg Kot is a music journalist and author, and formerly was the rock music critic at the Chicago Tribune.

