Southland Conference announces suspensions from Monday's basketball brawl

In sports, the Southland Conference has announced suspensions resulting from Monday night’s brawl between members of the Texas A&M University-Commerce and the University of the Incarnate Word men’s basketball teams. The fight broke out during the postgame handshake. A&M-Commerce had just defeated Incarnate Word 76-72 in a game played in San Antonio on the UIW campus.

The suspensions affected four players from each teams. For A&M-Commerce, forward Jerome Brewer, guard Ant Abraham, and forward Kwo Agwa will be suspended for three games. Lions guard Prince Davies will be suspended for one game.

For Incarnate Word, Point guard Elijah Davis will be suspended for three games, while guard Alex Anderson, center Gabe Beny Til, and forward Marcus Glover will be suspended two games each.

The Lion men have four games left in their regular-season schedule. A&M-Commerce has road games at Nicholls State on Saturday and at Houston Christian the following Saturday. The Lions will conclude the regular season with two home games in early March. A&M-Commerce will host Lamar on March 4 and Northwestern State on March 6. The Lions have a record of 10-17 overall, 4-10 in the Southland Conference.