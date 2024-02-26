Greenville ISD expects to name new superintendent March 7

The Greenville Independent School District plans to announce a new superintendent in less than two weeks. The district says it will be interviewing candidates this week from a pool of as many as six finalists. The district says officials hope to announce a hire on Thursday, March 7. Longtime Greenville ISD Superintendent Sharon Boothe retired in November. Dr. Laurie Hitzelberger is serving as the interim superintendent.

Also in Greenville, the Herald Banner reports Greenville resident Jared Watson is scheduled to appear on the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions today. During broadcasts of the long-running television game show last year, Watson put together a three-game winning streak. The Herald Banner reports there are 27 contestants competing for a chance to appear in the Jeopardy! Masters Tournament.