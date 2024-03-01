SH 11-SH 224 intersection in Commerce closed after truck strikes, damages bridge

A highway closure on the north side of Commerce is causing detours and delays for traffic on State Highway 11 and State Highway 24. Thursday evening, a truck struck the bottom of the State Highway 224 bridge over State Highway 11. The intersection of the two roadways is located on the north side of Commerce. The intersection is located just south of the Tex’s T Exxon station and just west of the Commerce Assembly of God. Traffic is being routed around the closed area.