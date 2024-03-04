Northeast Texas voters to choose party nominees for national, state, regional offices

Northeast Texas voters head to the polls Tuesday to participate in party primary elections. Ballots will feature candidates for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.

In this reliably Republican region, winning the GOP primary often presents the greatest challenge for Republicans who would represent their part of Northeast Texas in Washington and Austin.

Here are the party nominations being contested in the KETR listening area:

U.S. House, District 3

Most of Collin County, most of Hunt County

Democratic Party: Sandeep Srivastava

Republican Party: Suzanne Harp, Jeremy Ivanovskis, Tre Pennie, John Porro, Keith Self (incumbent)

U.S. House, District 4

Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Fannin, Lamar, Rains, Rockwall counties; part of Bowie, Collin, Hunt, and Red River counties

Democratic Party: Simon Cardell

Republican Party: Pat Fallon (incumbent), Don Horn

U.S. House, District 5

Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Wood counties; part of Dallas, Upshur counties.

Democratic Party: Ruth “Truth” Torres

Republican Party: Lance Gooden (incumbent)

Texas House, District 1

Lamar and other East Texas counties

Democratic Party: none

Republican Party: Dale Huls, Chris Spencer, Gary VanDeaver (incumbent)

Texas House, District 2

Hopkins, Hunt, Van Zandt counties

Democratic Party: Kristen Washington

Republican Party: Jill Dutton (incumbent), Brent Money

Texas House, District 4

Kaufman County; part of Henderson County

Democratic Party: Alex Bar-Sela

Republican Party: Keith Bell (incumbent). Joshua Feuerstein

Texas House, District 5

Rains, Wood, other East Texas counties

Democratic Party: none

Republican Party: Dewey Collier, Jeff Fletcher, Cole Hefner (incumbent)

Texas House, District 33

Rockwall County

Democratic Party: none

Republican Party: Lance Gooden (incumbent), Dennis, London, Katrina Pierson

Texas House, District 62

Delta, Fannin, Franklin and Grayson counties

Democratic Party: Tiffany Drake

Republican Party: Shelly Luther, Reggie Smith (incumbent)

Texas House, District 67

Northeastern Collin County

Democratic Party: Jefferson Nunn, Makala Washington

Republican Party: Jeff Leach (incumbent), Daren Meis

Texas House, District 89

Southeastern Collin County

Democratic Party: Darrel Evans

Republican Party: Abraham George, Candy Noble (incumbent)

Texas Senate, District 1

Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Lamar, Wood counties

Seat is not contested this cycle. Incumbent is Republican Bryan Hughes.

Texas Senate, District 2

Kaufman, Navarro, Rockwall, Van Zandt counties; parts of Collin, Dallas, and Ellis counties

Seat is not contested this cycle. Incumbent is Republican Bob Hall.

Texas Senate, District 8

Hunt, Rains counties; most of Collin County

Democratic Party: Rachel Mello

Republican Party: Angela Paxton (incumbent)

State Board of Education, District 9

Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt, Wood, other East Texas counties

Seat is not contested this cycle. Incumbent is Republican Kevin Ellis.

State Board of Education, District 12

Collin, Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt and Lamar counties; other East Texas and North Texas counties

Democratic Party: George King

Republican Party: Chad Green, Jamie Kohlmann, Pam Little (incumbent), Matt Rostami