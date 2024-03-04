Northeast Texas voters to choose party nominees for national, state, regional offices
A handful of congressional candidates and a whole slew of Texas House hopefuls highlight this year's primaries.
Northeast Texas voters head to the polls Tuesday to participate in party primary elections. Ballots will feature candidates for U.S. president, U.S. Senate, congressional and legislative offices, the State Board of Education, the Railroad Commission and judicial seats.
In this reliably Republican region, winning the GOP primary often presents the greatest challenge for Republicans who would represent their part of Northeast Texas in Washington and Austin.
Here are the party nominations being contested in the KETR listening area:
U.S. House, District 3
Most of Collin County, most of Hunt County
Democratic Party: Sandeep Srivastava
Republican Party: Suzanne Harp, Jeremy Ivanovskis, Tre Pennie, John Porro, Keith Self (incumbent)
U.S. House, District 4
Delta, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Fannin, Lamar, Rains, Rockwall counties; part of Bowie, Collin, Hunt, and Red River counties
Democratic Party: Simon Cardell
Republican Party: Pat Fallon (incumbent), Don Horn
U.S. House, District 5
Henderson, Kaufman, Van Zandt, Wood counties; part of Dallas, Upshur counties.
Democratic Party: Ruth “Truth” Torres
Republican Party: Lance Gooden (incumbent)
Texas House, District 1
Lamar and other East Texas counties
Democratic Party: none
Republican Party: Dale Huls, Chris Spencer, Gary VanDeaver (incumbent)
Texas House, District 2
Hopkins, Hunt, Van Zandt counties
Democratic Party: Kristen Washington
Republican Party: Jill Dutton (incumbent), Brent Money
Texas House, District 4
Kaufman County; part of Henderson County
Democratic Party: Alex Bar-Sela
Republican Party: Keith Bell (incumbent). Joshua Feuerstein
Texas House, District 5
Rains, Wood, other East Texas counties
Democratic Party: none
Republican Party: Dewey Collier, Jeff Fletcher, Cole Hefner (incumbent)
Texas House, District 33
Rockwall County
Democratic Party: none
Republican Party: Lance Gooden (incumbent), Dennis, London, Katrina Pierson
Texas House, District 62
Delta, Fannin, Franklin and Grayson counties
Democratic Party: Tiffany Drake
Republican Party: Shelly Luther, Reggie Smith (incumbent)
Texas House, District 67
Northeastern Collin County
Democratic Party: Jefferson Nunn, Makala Washington
Republican Party: Jeff Leach (incumbent), Daren Meis
Texas House, District 89
Southeastern Collin County
Democratic Party: Darrel Evans
Republican Party: Abraham George, Candy Noble (incumbent)
Texas Senate, District 1
Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Lamar, Wood counties
Seat is not contested this cycle. Incumbent is Republican Bryan Hughes.
Texas Senate, District 2
Kaufman, Navarro, Rockwall, Van Zandt counties; parts of Collin, Dallas, and Ellis counties
Seat is not contested this cycle. Incumbent is Republican Bob Hall.
Texas Senate, District 8
Hunt, Rains counties; most of Collin County
Democratic Party: Rachel Mello
Republican Party: Angela Paxton (incumbent)
State Board of Education, District 9
Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt, Wood, other East Texas counties
Seat is not contested this cycle. Incumbent is Republican Kevin Ellis.
State Board of Education, District 12
Collin, Delta, Fannin, Hopkins, Hunt and Lamar counties; other East Texas and North Texas counties
Democratic Party: George King
Republican Party: Chad Green, Jamie Kohlmann, Pam Little (incumbent), Matt Rostami