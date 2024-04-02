Texas A&M University-Lions Softball on The Lion, 88.9 KETR-HD2

Fans of Texas A&M University-Commerce softball can now listen to select Lion Softball games on the Lion Sports Network/88.9 KETR-HD2.

In a partnership with the athletic department and 88.9 KETR, 10 games for the rest of the 2024 season will be available on HD radio around Northeast Texas at 88.9 KETR-HD2, online at ketr.org/hd2, or in the TAMUC Lion Athletics App, beginning with Tuesday's contest against UT Arlington.

Voice of the Lions' Charlie Chitwood will be on the call for all 10 games. A&M-Commerce is among roughly 25 schools in NCAA Division I to offer a radio broadcast for softball and believed to be just the second at any level in the Texas A&M system.

Full schedule of radio broadcasts on KETR the rest of the season can be found below.



Date Opponent Time April 6 vs. UT Arlington 6 p.m. April 10 vs. North Texas 5 p.m. April 10 vs. North Texas 7 p.m. April 12 vs. McNeese 5 p.m. April 12 vs. McNeese 7 p.m. April 19 at Northwestern State 4 p.m. April 19 at Northwestern State 6 p.m. April 20 at Northwestern State Noon April 24 vs. Wichita State 2 p.m. April 25 at Texas A&M 6 p.m.

How to listen:

