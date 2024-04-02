Texas A&M University-Lions Softball on The Lion, 88.9 KETR-HD2
Fans of Texas A&M University-Commerce softball can now listen to select Lion Softball games on the Lion Sports Network/88.9 KETR-HD2.
In a partnership with the athletic department and 88.9 KETR, 10 games for the rest of the 2024 season will be available on HD radio around Northeast Texas at 88.9 KETR-HD2, online at ketr.org/hd2, or in the TAMUC Lion Athletics App, beginning with Tuesday's contest against UT Arlington.
Voice of the Lions' Charlie Chitwood will be on the call for all 10 games. A&M-Commerce is among roughly 25 schools in NCAA Division I to offer a radio broadcast for softball and believed to be just the second at any level in the Texas A&M system.
Full schedule of radio broadcasts on KETR the rest of the season can be found below.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|April 6
|vs. UT Arlington
|6 p.m.
|April 10
|vs. North Texas
|5 p.m.
|April 10
|vs. North Texas
|7 p.m.
|April 12
|vs. McNeese
|5 p.m.
|April 12
|vs. McNeese
|7 p.m.
|April 19
|at Northwestern State
|4 p.m.
|April 19
|at Northwestern State
|6 p.m.
|April 20
|at Northwestern State
|Noon
|April 24
|vs. Wichita State
|2 p.m.
|April 25
|at Texas A&M
|6 p.m.
How to listen:
- Tune your HD Radio tuner to 88.9 KETR, then go one click up to KETR-HD2 "The Lion"
- Point your favorite internet browser to ketr.org/hd2 and click the play button to listen live.
- If you find yourself at ketr.org listening to the main channel, just click "All Streams" on the top right and choose the HD2 stream.