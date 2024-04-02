© 2024 88.9 KETR
Texas A&M University-Lions Softball on The Lion, 88.9 KETR-HD2

KETR
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:52 AM CDT
LionAthletics.com
The 2024 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions Softball Team

Fans of Texas A&M University-Commerce softball can now listen to select Lion Softball games on the Lion Sports Network/88.9 KETR-HD2.

In a partnership with the athletic department and 88.9 KETR, 10 games for the rest of the 2024 season will be available on HD radio around Northeast Texas at 88.9 KETR-HD2, online at ketr.org/hd2, or in the TAMUC Lion Athletics App, beginning with Tuesday's contest against UT Arlington.

Voice of the Lions' Charlie Chitwood will be on the call for all 10 games. A&M-Commerce is among roughly 25 schools in NCAA Division I to offer a radio broadcast for softball and believed to be just the second at any level in the Texas A&M system.

Full schedule of radio broadcasts on KETR the rest of the season can be found below.

DateOpponentTime
April 6vs. UT Arlington6 p.m.
April 10vs. North Texas5 p.m.
April 10vs. North Texas7 p.m.
April 12vs. McNeese5 p.m.
April 12vs. McNeese7 p.m.
April 19at Northwestern State4 p.m.
April 19at Northwestern State6 p.m.
April 20at Northwestern StateNoon
April 24vs. Wichita State2 p.m.
April 25at Texas A&M6 p.m.

How to listen:

  • Tune your HD Radio tuner to 88.9 KETR, then go one click up to KETR-HD2 "The Lion"
  • Point your favorite internet browser to ketr.org/hd2 and click the play button to listen live.
  • If you find yourself at ketr.org listening to the main channel, just click "All Streams" on the top right and choose the HD2 stream.
News