Farmersville man arrested on child porn charge is former Caddo Mills ISD custodian

A Farmersville man arrested on child pornography charges is a former Caddo Mills Independent School District custodian. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that 31-year-old Sean Day of Farmersville was arrested last week by Collin County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with possession of child pornography with “intent to promote.”

The Herald Banner reports the Caddo Mills ISD fired Day last week upon learning of the arrest. School district superintendent Luke Allison sent a statement to parents and staff that Day worked in a district warehouse and “had no role in the supervision of students.” Allison also said “No CMISD students were involved in any way.”

The Collin County Sheriffs Office says an online tip led them to investigate Day. After his arrest, Day was booked into the Collin County jail and posted a $40,000 bond. Officials say Day’s electronic devices are currently undergoing forensic examination.