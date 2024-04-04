Humorous French, English compositions highlight KETR's April 7 classical programs

KETR brings you a wide assortment of classical music programs on Sundays. This weekend’s programs include a number of breathtaking pieces from well-known and obscure composers alike.



Millennium of Music, Sundays at 9 a.m.

Millennium of Music brings you a selection of beautiful Medieval and Renaissance musical works each week. This Sunday’s program includes a sequence of music for the Easter season by the Italian composer Marc’Antonio Ingegneri. Ingegneri was a polyphonic composer of the late Renaissance period, and was known as one of the masters of his age. He is perhaps most famous for being the teacher of Claudio Monteverdi, who was a pioneer in the development of the opera and a famous composer of the early Baroque period.



Sunday Baroque, Sundays at 10 a.m.

Sunday Baroque brings you a wide variety of beloved music from the baroque era of 1600 - 1750 A.D. April is National Humor Month- which is fitting, as the month begins with April Fool’s Day. This weekend’s program will feature musical compositions with a Baroque-era sense of humor, such as a Comic Concierto, a wacky French opera about a swamp creature. Also- the Whimsical Symphony by Georg Phillipp Telemann, and some baroque music composed for English stage comedies.

SymphonyCast, Sundays at 7 p.m.

SymphonyCast takes listeners around the world to hear the world’s best orchestras in concert. In honor of the 200th birthday of Czech composer Bedřich Smetana, this week’s program features the 2010 performance of Má Vlast, featuring conductor Nikolaus Harnoncourt leading the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra.

Bedřich Smetana was a 19th century romantic composer who became a leading representative of Czech music and culture during his lifetime. Despite going deaf at the age of 50, he continued to compose widely influential works; he is referred to as the founder of modern Czech national music.

Concierto, Sundays at 9 p.m.

Concierto brings you classical music in both English and Spanish, bringing you compositions from Latin America, Spain and more. In the first hour of this week’s program, you’ll hear guitar music by composers Leo Brouwer and Jorge Morel, and sonnets for violin and piano by Spanish composer Eduardo Toldra. Later in the program, you’ll hear Renaissance selections by Luis de Milan and Francisco Jose de Castro, a Concierto indio for violin and orchestra by Peruvian composer Theodoro Valcarcel, and more.

