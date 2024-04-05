Greenville to host Saturday and Sunday activities in advance of Monday’s solar eclipse

The total solar eclipse will happen early Monday afternoon, but events are already ramping up in Hunt County and around the region.

Greenville Farmers Market, country music show highlight Saturday

In Greenville, the Farmers Market (2500 Bois D’Arc St.) will open for the first time this year Saturday at 9 a.m., with vendors on site til 1 p.m. Food trucks and a live DJ will help celebrate the market’s opening for the 2024 season.

The Audie Murphy American Cotton Museum (600 I-30 East) is presenting a “Space Day” program for kids, who can make their own shoebox eclipse viewer and learn about the astronomy of the event. The one-day program costs $7 per child and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at.

The Texan Theater (2712 Lee St.) will present a screening of the opera “Dr. Atomic” at 11 a.m. and the film, “Apollo 11” at 7 p.m. Both shows are free.

The W. Walworth Harrison Public Library Ben and Noel Haggard, sons of country icon Merle Haggard, will headline a country concert at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium. Opening acts Brennen Leigh and Kelly Willis are scheduled to begin the show at 7:30 p.m.

‘Total Eclipse’ music festival at Greenville SportsPark Sunday

The “Total Eclipse of the Hearts” all-day music festival will feature country artist Sara Evans, 1990s alt-rockers Gin Blossoms, and the R&B/pop group All-4-One. Other performers include Shayne Porter, Jordan Rainer, Brad Davis Trio, The Rocket Summer and Kylie Morgan. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at Greenville SportsPark (3603 Leo Hackney Blvd.)

The Texas Theatre (2712 Lee St.) will offer a free showing of the movie “Apollo 13” at 12 p.m.

The Perot Science Museum interactive mobile truck will visit Greenville from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church (1200 E Joe Ramsey Blvd.) The event is free.