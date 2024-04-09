Greenville police seek information about fatal shooting Saturday night
Police say the April 6 incident that left a man dead had multiple witnesses. The identity of the victim has not been released.
- In Greenville, police are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a shooting death that happened Saturday night. Greenville police say officers responded to a call from the 1700 block of Stonewall Street at about 10 p.m. Saturday night. Once there, police say they found one man dead, apparently from gunshot wounds. Greenville police say the shooting had multiple witnesses, yet according to the most recent public statement from Greenville police, no one has come forward with information. The identity of the victim has not been released and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Greenville police.
- In Commerce, two local men are facing felony drug charges following their arrest Thursday. Hunt County heriff’s Office deputies and Commerce police raided a residence on Pine Street last Thursday (April 4). Kenneth Eugene Henry, 57, and Kendall Marquell Henry, 34, are facing multiple felony charges. Officials say officers found illegal drugs, assault rifles and armor at the residence.