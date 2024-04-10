Greenville ISD board votes unanimously to keep Williams as GHS principal

In Greenville, Tuesday was a dramatic day in the Greenville High School community. Last night, the Greenville Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously to renew the contract of Greenville High School principal William Stewart. The Greenville Herald Banner reports about 30 people attended the board meeting. The Banner reports attendees included teachers, parents, students and alumni, and that they spoke in support of Stewart. Earlier on Tuesday, Greenville High School students held a brief morning rally in the school’s gymnasium, also in support of Williams.

Last night’s meeting was a special meeting called by the board. A public agenda published in advance of the meeting listed as an item “Consider and take possible action regarding termination of probationary contract at the end of the probationary period for the high school principal.”

Stewart is on a probationary contract because he’s in his first year as Greenville High School principal. Stewart was named to the job last April and started work in June 2023. Stewart is a Greenville native and a class of 1989 Greenville High School alumnus. Stewart received bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Texas State University and a doctorate of education from Stephen F. Austin State University. Before coming to Greenville in 2023, Stewart had been principal at Palestine High School since 2012.