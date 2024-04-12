L3Harris lays off unspecified number of Greenville staff as part of company-wide cutbacks

In Greenville, defense contractor L3Harris has laid off an unspecified number of employees as part of a round of company-wide layoffs.

Defense News ranks L3Harris as the sixth-largest defense contractor in the United States. The current iteration of the company dates to the 2019 merger of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation.

L3Harris is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, and has about 50,000 employees worldwide. The news website Florida Today reports an internal communication said this week’s layoffs reduced the corporation’s overall workforce by about 5 percent.

The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that according to City of Greenville’s most recent financial report, L3Harris employed about 6,500 people, about one-third of the city’s working population.

Florida Today reports the company’s profits totaled $1.2 billion in 2023, up from $1.06 billion in 2022. Last year, company officials announced the company would be implementing cost-cutting measures expected to save the company about $1 billion in operational expenses over the next three years.