In Paris, First United Methodist Church celebrates 100th anniversary of sanctuary

In Lamar County, the First United Methodist Church of Paris stands at 322 Lamar Avenue. Its large Corinthian columns and tiled dome are a familiar architectural feature on the east side of downtown. Yesterday, the congregation of that church celebrated the 100th anniversary of the completion of the sanctuary. The Paris News reports that at the time of the Paris Fire of 1916, there were two Methodist congregations locally. After the fire destroyed both churches along with 1,400 other buildings, the congregations united, leading to the effort to create the sanctuary that’s now a century old.

In Commerce, the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is hosting its annual “Freda Mae’s Bridge Day” fundraiser today, beginning at 1:30pm. Tickets are $25 per person. Guests can expect bridge, dessert, and more. This event is open to seasoned players, and beginners. Tickets can be purchased on site. The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is located at 100 Maple Street in Commerce.