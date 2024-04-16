Greenville Flags Project organizers seeking successors to run effort

In Hunt County, the Greenville Flags Project might soon have a new steward. The project has placed hundreds of American flags and crosses along the Audie Murphy Memorial Overpass from Memorial Day weekend through July 4th. The project, which began in 2012, honors veterans who lost their lives during the wars of the 20th century. The Greenville Herald Banner reports project founders Tim and Aletha Kruse of Greenville are looking to find new organizers. Anyone interested in helping the project or organizing the Greenville Flags Project can reach out to Aletha Kruse at alethamkruse@gmail.com.

And, we have a correction to make this morning. Yesterday morning, we mentioned the First United Methodist Church of Paris celebrated the 100th anniversary of its sanctuary on Sunday. We referenced a Paris News report saying that two Methodist churches were destroyed in the 1916 Paris Fire. It turns out the two Methodist churches Paris did survive the fire. Those would be Lamar Avenue Methodist Church and Centenary Methodist Church. Thanks to local historian Skipper Steely for providing the correction to both KETR and the Paris News.