Cotton Museum to host presentation on WWII vet Ray Perry, father of former governor
The free talk and discussion third in the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum's World War II History Roundtable series.
- In Greenville, the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum will continue its World War II History Roundtable series with an event this week. Next Thursday evening, the museum is scheduled to host Jewellee Jordan Kuenstler’s presentation about the wartime experiences of Ray Perry, the father of former Texas Governor Rick Perry. Kuenstler is the author of “Heavy Date Over Germany: The Life and Times of B-17 Tail Gunner Ray Perry.” Kuenstler is the director of the Museum of the West Texas Frontier in Stamford, north of Abilene. She’s a former neighbor of the Perry family. Ray Perry was a tail gunner on a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress bomber named Heavy Date, which flew missions out of England during the last month of the war in Europe. The free program will be followed by a discussion. It’s set to begin at 7 p-m on Thu. Apr. 25 at the Audie Murphy/American Cotton Museum, located on Interstate 30 in Greenville. Details available at cottonmuseum.com.
- Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Whitey Herzog has died. Herzog earned his place in the Hall mainly through his tenure as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. He led St. Louis to three National League pennants and one World Series championship in 1982. Herzog also won three divisional titles with Kansas City. Herzog also managed the Texas Rangers for most of one season. Herzog was the second manager in team history. He led the struggling Rangers for most of the 1973 season, before being replaced by Billy Martin. Herzog’s teams were noted for their emphasis on speed and defense. Under Herzog’s lead, Rangers second baseman Dave Nelson become the first Ranger to appear in baseballs’ annual All Star Game. Current Rangers play-by-play announcer Eric Nadel posted his condolences on social media today. Nadel quoted Herzog as saying “Nothing makes a manager look dumber than a bad bullpen.” Herzog’s family informed the Cardinals of his death Tuesday. He was 92.