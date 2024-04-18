'Taste of Commerce' to happen inside Commerce High School due to rain forecast

The Taste of Commerce is an annual festival showcasing local eateries and live music. Commerce High School Director of Bands Kara Wallace stopped by KETR to discuss this year's event, which will be held inside Commerce High School due to a forecast for showers and thunderstorms on Saturday.

Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships benefit the Commerce ISD band program. Ticketed guests will be able to sample tastes from 15 restaurants and vote for the "Best" in the following categories: Beverage, Savory Dish, Sweet Treat, and Taste in Commerce - Overall. No ticket is required for entry, though tickets are necessary to sample food.

Everyone is invited to hear live music performed by the Commerce Middle School Junior Jazz Cats, Commerce High School Jazz Cats, and the A&M-Commerce Panimation steel drum band. Plenty of seating will be available. And for the youngest, the Commerce Chamber of Commerce is providing free bounce houses that will be set up in the Commerce High School gymnasium.

To hear this morning's conversation, use the audio player located below the headline.

