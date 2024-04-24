City of Bonham asks locals to conserve water Wednesday
The city's water plant is offline while being serviced on Wednesday, April 24.
- The City of Bonham is asking residents to conserve water today. A statement from the city says the water plant is being serviced by the North Texas Municipal Water District. The city says the plant will be offline during servicing, which is expected to last all day long. Voluntary water conservation is encouraged for anyone receiving City of Bonham water today.
- In Paris, the eighth annual Walk of Hope is happening tomorrow downtown. The event honors victims of crime and promotes awareness of victims’ rights. Proceedings will begin at 11:30 Thursday, with a hot dog lunch at Culbertson Fountain, on the square. County Court-at- Law Judge Bill Harris will give a short address at noon and then there will be a one-mile walk around downtown. The Paris News reports hot dogs will be provided by Reno Fire Department, Melody Ratliff will sing the Star-Spangled Banner and music will be provided by Mix Society.