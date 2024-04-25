News West Texas to Western Europe: Story of ranch hand turned tail gunner comes to Cotton Museum KETR Published April 25, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Print Listen • 4:54 Marjorie Kamys Cotera / The Texas TribuneGov. Rick Perry greets veteran Thomas Ellis as Perry's father Ray Perry smiles during a ceremony commemorating World War Two veterans on the Senate floor on May 8, 2013. The World War II History Roundtable events series continues with a presentation about Ray Perry, father of former Texas Governor Rick Perry, and his service in Europe.