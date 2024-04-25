© 2024 88.9 KETR
West Texas to Western Europe: Story of ranch hand turned tail gunner comes to Cotton Museum

Published April 25, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT
The World War II History Roundtable events series continues with a presentation about Ray Perry, father of former Texas Governor Rick Perry, and his service in Europe.
