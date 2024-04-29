NE Texas Children’s Museum annual fundraiser at TAMUC tonight
The public is invited to a silent auction and market at the Sam Rayburn Student Center.
- The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is holding its major annual fundraising event this evening. The public is invited to a silent audition and market on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce. Doors open at 5:30 and the event is scheduled to run until 7:30. Food and drink will be on hand, as well. It all happens on the second floor of the Sam Rayburn Student Center. Guest parking is available. Details about the Sam Rayburn Student Center and parking can be found at the university’s website, tamuc.edu. Details about the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum can be found at its website, netxcm.com.
- In Hunt County, law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent incident in Quinlan that happened Friday morning. Officials say a resident of the Houston Place RV Park was run over with his own trailer while trying to prevent two others from stealing his trailer from the property. Officials say two men are suspected of the crime. One was apprehended after a local manhunt that led to the temporary lockdown of Boles ISD school campuses on Friday. The other suspect was found at an unspecified location in Neylandville. The trailer was found abandoned on County Road 3512. The victim was taken to a Dallas area hospital with what officials describe as multiple traumatic injuries. No further details were released.