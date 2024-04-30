Honey Grove Library presenting 'Art of Birds' through May 25

The Honey Grove Library and Learning Center is presenting "Art of Birds," a multimedia art exhibition, through May 25. The exhibition features a variety of avian-themed artworks from the collection of Gary and Sandra Lyday Fernandes, images from the Honey Grove Photography Club, and a Children's Art Display.

This Saturday at 11 a.m., the Honey Grove Library and Learning Center will host a presentation on native species and bird habitat by Tessa Boucher, along with Resource Environmental Solutions. The presentation will describe the habitat-creation efforts at Riverby Ranch in northeastern Fannin County. Those lands were set aside as "mitigation" lands, designated to create habitat for flora and fauna displaced by the flooding of the Lower Bois d'Arc Creek valley to create the new Bois d'Arc Lake.

Previous presentations held in conjunction with the "Art of Birds" exhibition included a bird watching tutorial on April 20, featuring local Master Naturalist Christine Miller, and a bird photography primer, featuring the Honey Grove Photography Club's Patsi Tindel on April 27. The exhibition itself opened April 13.

Other Honey Grove Photography Club members whose work is on display include, in addition to Tindel, Carol Boykin, Jim Holmes, Marvin Ann Patterson, and Stacy Brockway.

Students from Honey Grove Elementary School (1st though 5th grades) and local homeschoolers provided the works shown in the Children's Art Display.

The Honey Grove Library and Learning Center is located at 500 North 6th Street.