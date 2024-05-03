One city council seat, one school board seat contested in Commerce municipal elections May 4

Municipal elections will be held Saturday, May 4, across Texas.

In Commerce, one City Council seat will be contested. Garrett Smith and incumbent Beckey Thompson will race for the Place 2 seat on the council. One Commerce Independent School District Board of Trustees seat will be contested. Christian Henry will face off against incumbent Tamara Beadles for Place 2 seat on the Commerce ISD board.

Polls statewide will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following Hunt County jurisdictions will hold elections:

Caddo Mills

City Council, at large: Shawn Bentley (incumbent), Cody Hawkins, Jeremy Horn, John Verity.

Caddo Mills ISD Board of Trustees, at large (2 seats): Klint Rybicki (incumbent), Barry Stapleton (incumbent), Chris Tillery.

Hunt Memorial Hospital District, Precinct 2: Sarai Kobaly, Wes Oswald (incumbent).

Caddo Basin Special Utility District (four seats): Kenneth Pendergrass (incumbent), Elwood Jones (incumbent), Jerry Leinart (incumbent), James C. (Charlie) Patterson (incumbent), Tommy Ellison.

Caddo Mills polling station: First Baptist Church, 2503 1st St.

Commerce

City Council, Place 2: Garrett Smith, Beckey Thompson (incumbent).

City Council, Place 4: Jim Ayres (incumbent, unopposed).

Commerce ISD Board of Trustees, Place 2: Tamara Beadles (incumbent), Christian Henry.

Commerce ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6: Ann Reel (incumbent, unopposed).

Commerce ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7: Robert “Doc” Pierce (incumbent, unopposed).

Commerce polling station: City Hall, 1119 Alamo St.

Greenville

Greenville ISD Board of Trustees, District 5: Mike Rackley (incumbent), Jan Teeters, Chelsey Tippit.

Greenville ISD Board of Trustees, District 7: Joseph Daun, Roger Livingston (incumbent), Jeanette Fry Rowland and (vote for one or none). Polling Location: Recy Davis Recreation Center Gym.

Greenville polling stations: District 5, Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. U.S Hwy. 69 Business. District 7, Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St.

Hawk Cove

Mayor: Darren Evans (incumbent), Delores (Dotty) Spence.

City Council, Place 2: Sherry (Jean) Logan, Tiffany Taylor (incumbent).

City Council, Place 4: Mark Beatte, Amanda Bodiford (incumbent).

Hawk Cove polling station: Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. State Hwy. 276, West Tawakoni.

Lone Oak

Mayor: Steve Forgy, Patsy Patten.

City Council, Place 2: Greg Goulart, Denise Scott, Sandra S. Williams (incumbent).

City Council, Place 4: Douglas E. Williams (unopposed).

Lone Oak polling station: Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square.

Wolfe City

Wolfe City ISD Board of Trustees (at large, two seats): John Jobe, Colt Herron (incumbent), Brian Scott, Charolette Gardner (incumbent).

Wolfe City ISD Board of Trustees (at large): Kay Aimes, James Richardson (incumbent), Ron Greene.

Wolfe City polling station: Calvary Baptist Church (gymnasium), 711 Crockett St.