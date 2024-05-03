One city council seat, one school board seat contested in Commerce municipal elections May 4
Two Greenville ISD board seats are among the offices up for grabs around the region in Saturday's elections.
Municipal elections will be held Saturday, May 4, across Texas.
In Commerce, one City Council seat will be contested. Garrett Smith and incumbent Beckey Thompson will race for the Place 2 seat on the council. One Commerce Independent School District Board of Trustees seat will be contested. Christian Henry will face off against incumbent Tamara Beadles for Place 2 seat on the Commerce ISD board.
Polls statewide will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The following Hunt County jurisdictions will hold elections:
Caddo Mills
City Council, at large: Shawn Bentley (incumbent), Cody Hawkins, Jeremy Horn, John Verity.
Caddo Mills ISD Board of Trustees, at large (2 seats): Klint Rybicki (incumbent), Barry Stapleton (incumbent), Chris Tillery.
Hunt Memorial Hospital District, Precinct 2: Sarai Kobaly, Wes Oswald (incumbent).
Caddo Basin Special Utility District (four seats): Kenneth Pendergrass (incumbent), Elwood Jones (incumbent), Jerry Leinart (incumbent), James C. (Charlie) Patterson (incumbent), Tommy Ellison.
Caddo Mills polling station: First Baptist Church, 2503 1st St.
Commerce
City Council, Place 2: Garrett Smith, Beckey Thompson (incumbent).
City Council, Place 4: Jim Ayres (incumbent, unopposed).
Commerce ISD Board of Trustees, Place 2: Tamara Beadles (incumbent), Christian Henry.
Commerce ISD Board of Trustees, Place 6: Ann Reel (incumbent, unopposed).
Commerce ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7: Robert “Doc” Pierce (incumbent, unopposed).
Commerce polling station: City Hall, 1119 Alamo St.
Greenville
Greenville ISD Board of Trustees, District 5: Mike Rackley (incumbent), Jan Teeters, Chelsey Tippit.
Greenville ISD Board of Trustees, District 7: Joseph Daun, Roger Livingston (incumbent), Jeanette Fry Rowland and (vote for one or none). Polling Location: Recy Davis Recreation Center Gym.
Greenville polling stations: District 5, Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S. U.S Hwy. 69 Business. District 7, Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee St.
Hawk Cove
Mayor: Darren Evans (incumbent), Delores (Dotty) Spence.
City Council, Place 2: Sherry (Jean) Logan, Tiffany Taylor (incumbent).
City Council, Place 4: Mark Beatte, Amanda Bodiford (incumbent).
Hawk Cove polling station: Lake Tawakoni Regional Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. State Hwy. 276, West Tawakoni.
Lone Oak
Mayor: Steve Forgy, Patsy Patten.
City Council, Place 2: Greg Goulart, Denise Scott, Sandra S. Williams (incumbent).
City Council, Place 4: Douglas E. Williams (unopposed).
Lone Oak polling station: Lone Oak Civic Center, 111 Town Square.
Wolfe City
Wolfe City ISD Board of Trustees (at large, two seats): John Jobe, Colt Herron (incumbent), Brian Scott, Charolette Gardner (incumbent).
Wolfe City ISD Board of Trustees (at large): Kay Aimes, James Richardson (incumbent), Ron Greene.
Wolfe City polling station: Calvary Baptist Church (gymnasium), 711 Crockett St.