City of Greenville approves contracts for new water plant, other infrastructure improvements
The city's second water treatment plant is expected to cost $12.8 million dollars.
- The Greenville City Council has approved contracts with several different businesses as part of a major, multi-year expansion and improvement of its water infrastructure. The Greenville Herald Banner reports at Tuesday’s (May 14) regular meeting of the council, the city agreed to contracts with the Dallas-based engineering firm Bartlett and West. Jobs will include a new (and second) water treatment plant, a $12.84 million project, and an expansion of infrastructure in the city’s industrial zone, costing $1.37 million. Also, a Parker County company, Hanson Professional Services, will be improving the city’s existing water treatment plant for $44.9 million.
- Also in Greenville today, prominent local citizen Charles Sivley will be remembered at his funeral at Wesley United Methodist Church. Sivley served as mayor of Greenville, as well as president of the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees, and also the Greenville City Council. Sivley was a native of Honey Grove and an alumnus of East Texas State University. Sivley also served as the longtime choral director for Greenville schools and music director at Wesley United Methodist Church, where today’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Visitation at Coker-Mathews Funeral home is this evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A detailed obituary of Sivley can be viewed at the Greenville Herald Banner’s website. Sivley died last Friday (May 10) in Greenville. He was 92.