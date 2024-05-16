Greenville remembers Sivley, former mayor and longtime music director for schools and churches

In Greenville, prominent local citizen Charles Sivley was is being remembered this evening. Visitation at Coker-Mathews funeral home is happening from 6 until 8 p.m. Sivley’s funeral at Wesley United Methodist Church was held this afternoon.

Sivley served as mayor of Greenville, as well as president of the Greenville ISD Board of Trustees. Sivley also served on the Greenville City Council. Sivley was a native of Honey Grove and an alumnus of East Texas State University, from which he earned a master’s in Music Education. Sivley also served as the longtime choral director for Greenville schools and music director at Wesley United Methodist Church.

A detailed obituary of Sivley can be viewed at the Greenville Herald Banner’s website. Sivley died last Friday (May 10) in Greenville. He was 92.