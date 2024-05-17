Lone Oak ISD employee on leave following allegations of inappropriate relationship with student

In Lone Oak, a local school district employee has been placed on administrative leave. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the Lone Oak Independent School District is investigating allegations that the staff member had an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The Herald Banner reports the employee was escorted off campus yesterday.

Lone Oak ISD superintendent Janeé Carter published a statement yesterday saying she learned of the allegations yesterday and immediately called the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office and placed the employee on leave.

The Herald Banner reports the investigation is being conducted by both the school district and the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office. Carter says that the district cannot comment on an open investigation, but that anyone with information relevant to the investigation is encouraged to contact Lone Oak ISD administration.