Paris City Council elects Pankaj mayor, Savage mayor pro tem

In Lamar County, the Paris News reports the Paris City Council elected Mihir Pankaj as mayor and Gary Savage as mayor pro tem at this month’s regular meeting.

Also in Paris, the Paris Sports Complex will soon host eight new pickleball courts. The Paris News reports groundbreaking at the site of the courts was held this afternoon. The Paris City council approved construction of the courts at this month’s regular meeting.

In other Paris news, drivers on Lamar Street will soon encounter a construction project, scheduled to begin this Wednesday (May 22). Lamar Street, which also corresponds with U.S. Highway 82 in Paris, is set to get an upgrade between 33rd Street to 42nd Street. Improvements will include a raised median and new pavement. The job is scheduled to be completed by November.