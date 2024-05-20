Party primary runoff elections early voting begins Monday

Early voting begins today in party primary runoff elections across Texas. Those races that were not decided in the March Republican and Democratic party primary elections will be decided in these runoffs. In Northeast Texas, several offices are being contested, all on the Republican side.

For State Board of Education District 12, incumbent Pam Little will face challenger Jamie Kohlmann. The winner of that race will face democrat George King in November. State Board of Education District 12 includes most of the KETR listening area, including Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Fannin, Lamar, Collin, and Grayson Counties.

Also, in Hunt County Precinct 3, incumbent Commissioner Phillip Martin will face challenger Gary Smith.

Elsewhere in Northeast Texas, a couple of Texas Legislature nominations are up for grabs. In District 1, incumbent Republican Gary VanDeaver will face challenger Chris Spencer. District 1 includes Lamar County, as well as counties to the east. And in District 33, incumbent Justin Holland will defend his seat against challenger Katrina Pierson. District 33 includes Rockwall County, as well as part of southern Collin County.

Early voting continues through Friday. The election itself is next Tuesday, May 28, the day after Memorial Day.