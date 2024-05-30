Thousands in Rockwall County remain without electricity

Thousands of homes and business across North Texas and Northeast Texas remain without electrical service following several rounds of severe thunderstorms over the past week. Most of the outages are in Dallas County. In the KETR listening area, several hundred customers in eastern Collin County remain without service. In Rockwall County, about 2,800 homes and businesses remain without power as of this evening according to the monitor www.poweroutage.us. Rockwall County officials declared a local disaster area after damaging severe storms early Tuesday morning.

That same storm system caused major damage in Kaufman and Van Zandt counties, where close to 8,000 electricity customers in each of those counties remain without service. To the east, Tuesday’s severe storms also disrupted service in Wood, Franklin, and Cass counties, where thousands of homes and businesses remain without power.

This evening, much of the southern part of the KETR service area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch. Kaufman, Van Zandt, Rains, and Wood counties are among those under Severe Thunderstorm Watch tonight.