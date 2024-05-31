Fannin County officials, FBI investigating courthouse restoration contracts

In Fannin County, local officials are considering taking legal action against some of the contractors who worked on the historic courthouse’s recent renovation. The four-year effort cost more than $27 million and was completed about two years ago. Since then, electrical problems have plagued the building, along with flooding and other issues.

North Texas E-News reports the FBI is conducting a forensic investigation of the process by which certain contractors were hired. Concerns include how the project ended up $10 million over budget. In particular, the masonry work of Fort Worth-based Bryco-Bryant is under rveiew. Last Friday, a district judge granted Fannin County officials a court order to depose representatives from New York-based Turner Construction and Dallas-based ArchiTexas, as the county continues its own investigation.