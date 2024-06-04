Flood watch in place as another round of rain expected overnight

Sunshine returned to skies over Northeast Texas this afternoon, but a Flood Watch is in place for the entire KETR listening area, as another round of rainfall is expected overnight.

This evening and tonight we have a slight chance for rain, with the likelihood of rain increasing during the early hours of Wednesday morning. National Weather Service forecasters estimate showers and thunderstorms most likely between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. tomorrow (June 5).

Around the region, many rivers and streams are slightly over flood stage. In Greenville, the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine was measured at about 3 feet over flood level. In Caddo Mills, the Interstate 30 service roads are flooded. Elsewhere in Hunt County, south of Interstate 30, FM 36 is closed between the intersections with FM 1564 and FM 2510. And FM 1565 is closed between Union Valley and Whitehead. And at Lake Tawakoni south of Hawk Cove, the FM 751 causeway is open as of this report, however, travel is discouraged due to high water.

In Delta and Hopkins counties, State Highway 71 at the South Sulphur River remains closed. The South Sulphur River was measured at about four feet over flood stage today. Just east of Cooper, FM 1529 is closed at Big Creek. And between Sulphur Bluff and Saltillo, FM 900 is closed at White Oak Creek.

And in northern Rains County, FM 275 is closed just south of the intersection with FM 4320.