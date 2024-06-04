South Sulphur River, other area waterways forecast to crest around midday

Another round of heavy rainfall this morning is adding to rising river and stream levels around the region. Area waterways are forecast to crest slightly above flood stage today, most likely in the early afternoon.

In Greenville, the Cowleech Fork of the Sabine River, currently about a foot over flood level, is expected to rise to about two and a half to three feet above flood level today.

In Delta and Hopkins counties, along the South Sulphur River in Cooper Lake State Park, levels should rise from two feet above flood stage to three feet over today.

The South Fork of the Sabine River at Quinlan, currently at about a foot over flood level, is forecast to crest at about three feet above flood stage.

In Blue Ridge, Sister Grove Creek is close to flood stage this morning, and should rise to about a foot over flood levels later today.