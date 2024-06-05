Some roads around the region remain closed due to flooding

Around the region, some area roadways are closed due to high water.

In Caddo Mills, the Interstate 30 service roads are flooded. Elsewhere in Hunt County, south of Royse City, FM 548 between Royse City and Blackland is flooded. FM 36 is closed between the intersections with FM 1564 and FM 2510. And FM 1565 is closed between Union Valley and Whitehead. And at Lake Tawakoni south of Hawk Cove, the FM 751 causeway is open as of this report, however, travel is discouraged due to high water.

East of Commerce, State Highway 71 at the South Sulphur River remains closed. South of State Highway 24, in western Delta County, FM 1531 is closed at the Middle Sulphur River. Just east of Cooper, FM 1529 is closed at Big Creek.

Elsewhere around the region, in northern Rains County, FM 275 is closed just south of the intersection with FM 4320. On I-30 east of Sulphur Springs, the south service road is flooded at White Oak Junction. And between Sulphur Bluff and Saltillo, FM 900 is closed at White Oak Creek. Both I-30 frontage roads are flooded just west of Mt Vernon. North of there, in Red River County, State Highway 37 is closed between Bogata and Hagansport.