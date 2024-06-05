Sulphur Springs man dies following Monday accident on I-30
Police say Jordan Smith, 26, struck a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of the highway.
- In Hopkins County, local officials have released details about a fatal accident on Interstate 30. Early Monday morning (June 3), shortly after 1 a.m., Sulphur Springs police responded to a report of a crash on eastbound I-30 near the South Broadway Street exit. Officers say they found a 2021 Tesla that had left the roadway and struck the trailer of a tractor-trailer that was parked on the shoulder. Police found one man in the car, 26-year-old Jordan Taylor Smith of Sulphur Springs, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer was present in his cab at the time of the accident, but was not injured.
- In Fannin County, another public hearing and public meeting of the Bois d’Arc Lake Zoning Commission is scheduled for tomorrow (June 6). The hearing is set for 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning. Two proposed zoning changes are on the agenda: One in Telephone, and one in Dodd City.
- Sunshine has returned to Northeast Texas, but some roads around the region remain closed due to flooding. East of Commerce, State Highway 71 at the South Sulphur River remains closed. In southern Hunt County, the Interstate 30 service roads at Caddo Mills remain flooded. Nearby, FM 36 is closed between the intersections with FM 1564 and FM 2510. South of Royse City, FM 548 between Royse City and Blackland is flooded. And FM 1565 is closed between Union Valley and Whitehead. At Hawk Cove, travel on the FM 751 causeway is discouraged due to high water.