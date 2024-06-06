Sulphur Springs man dies in multi-vehicle accident Tuesday
Charles Wallace, 69, of Bonham, was driving a pickup on SH 78 when his truck was struck by a tractor-trailer.
- In Fannin County, officials have released details about a four-vehicle fatal accident in Bonham on Tuesday. A Texas Department of Public Safety release says the accident happened on State Highway 78, near the intersection with FM 1753. Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, an 18-wheeler struck a van and then struck a pickup truck driven by 69-year-old Charles Porter Wallace of Bonham. Wallace was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. No other injuries were reported.
- Across the region, sunny skies and warm weather began what forecasters say should be a three-day break from recent rainfall. A few roads remain closed due to flooding around the region. As of this report, State Highway 71 east of Commerce at the South Sulphur River remains closed. In southern Hunt County, the Interstate 30 service roads at Caddo Mills remain flooded. Nearby, FM 36 is closed between the intersections with FM 1564 and FM 2510. At Hawk Cove, travel on the FM 751 White Point Causeway is closed due to high water. In Rains County, FM 275 is closed just south of the intersection with FM 4320. In eastern Hopkins County, between Sulphur Bluff and Saltillo, FM 900 is closed at White Oak Creek.