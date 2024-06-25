© 2024 88.9 KETR
Greenville ISD board to consider 2024-25 budget this evening

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published June 25, 2024 at 9:11 AM CDT

Trustees are set to review a budget that includes a two percent raise for Greenville ISD employees.

The Greenville Independent School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider the upcoming fiscal year’s annual budget tonight. The Greenville Herald Banner reports budget items for the board to consider include a proposed two percent raise for all GISD employees. That would cost about $800,000. The Banner reports the district’s total annual budget is about $58.56 million. Other line items include a $250,000 HVAC investment, and a new barbering program, estimated to cost $70,000. This evening’s special meeting of the Greenville ISD board is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
