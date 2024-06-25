Greenville ISD board to consider 2024-25 budget this evening

The Greenville Independent School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to consider the upcoming fiscal year’s annual budget tonight. The Greenville Herald Banner reports budget items for the board to consider include a proposed two percent raise for all GISD employees. That would cost about $800,000. The Banner reports the district’s total annual budget is about $58.56 million. Other line items include a $250,000 HVAC investment, and a new barbering program, estimated to cost $70,000. This evening’s special meeting of the Greenville ISD board is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Wesley Martin Administration Building at 4004 Moulton St.