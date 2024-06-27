Where to celebrate Independence Day across Northeast Texas

Independence Day is on a Thursday this year, and with the holiday happening mid-week, communities around the region will celebrate July 4th this coming weekend as well as after the date itself.



Friday, June 28

Caddo Mills will celebrate Red, White and Boom at Hooten Memorial Park, 3953 FM 1565. Starting at 6 p.m., the event will include food trucks, live music, bounce houses, and fireworks.

In Clarksville, the Red River County Fireworks celebration in will feature musician Michael O’Neal along with fireworks. Beginning at 6 p.m. at the Clarksville Texas Department of Public Safety office, 500 N. Cedar St.



Saturday, June 29

The Independence Day celebration in Honey Grove will start at 7 p.m. at Honey Grove High School, 1206 North 17th Street. The program includes the music of Michael O’Neal along with fireworks after dark.

The Josephine Fireworks in the Park celebration will begin at 4 p.m. with a groundbreaking on the site of the future community center, followed by live music, food, vendors and carnival rides. Fireworks will begin after dark, at Josephine City Park, 201 South Main Street.

Princeton will celebrate Freedom and Fireworks starting at 6 p.m. at J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park, 306 North Main Street. The event will feature a variety of food and vendors, along with live music from Aaron Watson and Empire 6. Children’s events will include water activities and carnival rides, with fireworks beginning after dark.

The Savoy Independence Day celebration is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Arterberry Field, 201 W, Whitewright Road. The Savoy FFA will be selling barbecue sandwiches and live music will be provided by Greg Guymon and Morris McCann. Fireworks will begin at dark.

In Sulphur Springs, the 32nd annual Independence Celebration will feature fireworks and a free symphony concert performed by the Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra. The program beings at 8 p.m. at Celebration Plaza, 100 Church Street, in downtown Sulphur Springs. The Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra is composed of musicians from Sulphur Springs and Commerce, as well as musicians from the Dallas and Fort Worth Symphony Orchestras.

Sunday, June 30

In Emory, Clark’s Chapel Church of God, 109 County Road 4325, will host a fireworks show, beginning with music at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m. There will be concessions, a bounce house, and face painting.

The Trenton Independence Day celebration on the plaza at 200 Hamilton Street is set to begin at 6:30, with fireworks after dark. The event will feature a live DJ, food trucks, carnival rides, and bounce houses.



Tuesday, July 2

In Quinlan, Fireworks in the Park is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Quinlan Community Park, 315 State Highway Spur 264. The event will feature fireworks, a DJ and children’s activities.

Wednesday, July 3

In Celeste, the Red, White and Boom Celebration will be held at Higher Trails Church, 5544 FM 903. Starting at 7 p.m., the program will include fireworks, food and music.

The Commerce Independence Day Celebration at Centennial Park, 333 East Sterling Hart Drive, is set to begin at 6 p.m. The event will feature fireworks, live music from the Cross Trails Band, the Napper Sisters, and dance from the Li-Sher Performing Arts Dance Studio. There will be food, other vendors and bounce houses. Admission will be a voluntary donation of one can of food for the Commerce Food Pantry.

In Paris, the Celebrate America Fireworks Show is scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m., with parking at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

Thursday, July 4

Emory will celebrate the 10th annual Poppers in the Park at Rubye McKeown City Park, 230 West Quitman Street. The event begins at 6 p.m., with food and a live DJ, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m.

Farmersville’s Sparks of Freedom 2024 is set to begin at 5 p.m., with vendors and food sales benefiting the Farmersville Fire Department. The event at Southlake Park, 307 Orange Street, will include live music and fireworks after dark.

Greenville will begin a day of Fourth of July events with the Firecracker 5K run, starting near Park Street Baptist Church at 2205 Park St., starting at 8 a.m. Park Street Baptist Church, located at 2205 Park Street, will serve its annual free pancake breakfast from 7:30 until 9:30 a.m. The Park Street Fourth of July Parade starts at 10 a.m. and will proceed from the intersection of Park Street and 4th Street, west to Johnson Street. A patriotic program at Kavanaugh United Methodist Church, 2516 Park Street, will begin after the parade. For fireworks fans, the Bottle Rocket Bash at Greenville SportsPark, 3603 Leo Hackney Blvd., is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The event will include food trucks, vendors, live music, children’s activities, and after park, fireworks.

In Ladonia, the Fourth of July celebration will begin at 7 p.m. on the square near Ladonia City Hall, 100 Center Plaza. The Ladonia Volunteer Fire Department will be raising funds by selling food and drinks, with fireworks happening after dark.

Windom will celebrate the Fourth of July at Windom City Park, 413 Main Street. Food will be served starting at 5:30 p.m., with a parade at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

The Winnsboro July 4th Fireworks Show is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Pleasure Point, located on Lake Winnsboro at Pleasure Point Park, on the County Road 4858 loop. There will be food and vendors, with fireworks at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 5

Celeste will host its Independence Day Party at L5 Fireworks, 7997 U.S. Highway 69, starting at 8:30 p.m. The community is invited to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks show.



Thursday, July 6

In Bonham, the Lights over Lake Bonham fireworks celebration is scheduled for sundown, around 8:30 p.m. at the Lake Bonham Recreation Area, located at 7506 Lake Bonham Drive.

The Lone Oak Independence Day Parade is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at Lone Oak Elementary School, 8080 US Highway 69. The Red, White and Boom festival on the town square will start at 4 p.m., with vendors, food trucks.

In Roxton, festivities will begin at 6 p.m. at Terrell Sports Complex, 8787 FM 38, with fireworks beginning after dark.

