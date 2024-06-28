A&M-Commerce announces closure of Children's Learning Center at end of July

Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced that its childcare center will be closing at the end of July. Yesterday afternoon, A&M-Commerce Vice President for Student Affairs/Dean of Students Judy Sackfield sent an email to university faculty and staff with the news. The announcement did not give a reason for the closure. The message said the “decision was not made lightly, and we understand the impact it will have on our community.”

A more detailed statement appears at the university website, where the Children’s Learning Center page now shows a letter from Children’s Learning Center Director Anne Vieira. That statement said in reference to the center, “it has become clear that we can no longer continue to operate in a sustainable manner.” The letter also said the Children’s Learning Center will offer to help families find new care providers.

The Children’s Learning Center is located at 2601 Culver Street in Commerce. State records show the program having a child capacity of 158. It has been accredited since 1989. State inspectors last visited the facility on Feb. 7, 2024, and no deficiencies were found. The center is on university property, part of the same lot that includes Berry Hall and Smith Hall. The property was purchased by East Texas State College in 1958. The current Children’s Center building dates to 1985.

