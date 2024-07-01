Royse City man identified as one of victims in fatal airplane crash
Two men died after twin-engine Cessna crashed at McKinney National Airport on June 27.
- A Royse City man has been identified as one of the two men who died after a small airplane crashed at McKinney National Airport Thursday morning. Gustavo Moreno, 53, of Royse City died along with the pilot, Michael Lewis of Forney. Another passenger, Randy Williams, survived the crash, but with severe injuries. The National Transportation Safety Board says the twin-engine Cessna 414A appeared to have suffered engine failure and the incident is under investigation. The plane was owned by Hunger Relief Ministries of Forney.
- A Caddo Mills man is in the Hunt County jail following a standoff with Hunt County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The incident happened last Thursday. Officers responded to a report that Thomas Scott Bow, 53, had thrown a Molotov cocktail onto a neighbor’s driveway. When deputies tried to contact Bow, he barricaded himself in his home. The Hunt County SWAT team made entry into the home and officials say Bow was arrested without further incident. Bow is being held on a pre-existing warrant on a theft of property charge.