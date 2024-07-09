A&M-Commerce to host two forums for students, faculty, staff on name-change issue

Texas A&M University-Commerce will be hosting two forums this week for faculty, staff, and students to discussa possible rebranding of the university.

The forums will be held Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s (July 11) event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Sam Rayburn Student Center, on the second floor. The Friday (July 12) forum is set for 9 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Both meetings will be accessible by Zoom.

