A&M-Commerce to host two forums for students, faculty, staff on name-change issue

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published July 9, 2024 at 9:40 AM CDT

The meetings are scheduled for Thursday at the Sam Rayburn Student Center and Friday at the Performing Arts Center.

Texas A&M University-Commerce will be hosting two forums this week for faculty, staff, and students to discussa possible rebranding of the university.

The forums will be held Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s (July 11) event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the Sam Rayburn Student Center, on the second floor. The Friday (July 12) forum is set for 9 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Both meetings will be accessible by Zoom.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
