Bridge at FM 2990 and North Sulphur River closed due to construction of Lake Ralph Hall

In southeastern Fannin County, north of Ladonia, the FM 2990 bridge over the North Sulphur River is closed. The closure is part of the process of the construction of Lake Ralph Hall. The Ladonia Fossil Park at FM 2990 and the North Sulphur is still open and accessible, but only from the north.

Coming from Ladonia, anyone going to the Fossil Park would need to travel north on State Highway 34 to Bug Tussle, take a left and go west on County Road 1550 and then take another left to head south on CR 2990 through Flat Prairie and on to the Fossil Park, which is on the northern bank of the South Sulphur River.