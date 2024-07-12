A&M-Commerce to continue public forums on rebranding question July 15-16

Next week, Texas A&M University-Commerce will continue its series of public forums on the topic of a possible rebranding of the university.

A&M-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin hosted two public meeting on campus this week. A forum this morning at the Performing Arts Center followed a Thursday meeting at the Sam Rayburn Student Center. At both gatherings, Rudin presented to attendees before opening the floor for comments and questions.

Last week, the university confirmed discussions amongst administrators and other stakeholders regarding a possible name change. This week, Rudin confirmed that “Texas A&M University-Dallas” and “East Texas A&M University” are among the options under consideration. Rudin also said the name might remain in place as-is.

Today, the university said two more forums will happen next week. A Monday meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the Sam Rayburn Student Center and can also be attended by Zoom. Also, the university is looking to schedule an evening forum on Tuesday, but as of this report, a time and place have not been set.

Many alumni oppose any of inclusion of “Dallas” in the university’s name. An online petition against a name change has more than 8,000 signatures as of Friday.