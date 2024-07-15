© 2024 88.9 KETR
A&M-Commerce resumes meetings on topic of possible name change

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published July 15, 2024 at 8:17 AM CDT
Monday Morning Newscast stock image: The President's House at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Lindsey Wiley
/
Texas A&M University-Commerce

A forum 2 p.m. Monday at the Sam Rayburn Student Center will be followed by a Tuesday evening event at a site to be determined, the university said.

Today, Texas A&M University-Commerce will continue its series of public forums on the topic of a possible rebranding of the university.

A&M-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin hosted two public meeting on campus last week. A Monday meeting is set for 2 p.m. at the Sam Rayburn Student Center and can also be attended by Zoom. Also, the university is looking to schedule an evening forum on Tuesday, but as of this report, a time and place have not been set.

Last week, the university confirmed discussions amongst administrators and other stakeholders regarding a possible name change. This week, Rudin confirmed that “Texas A&M University-Dallas” and “East Texas A&M University” are among the options under consideration. Rudin also said the name might remain in place as-is.
