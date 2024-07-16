Commerce ISD staff to receive $2,500 retention stipend
New CISD staff will receive a $500 hiring bonus, the district announced.
- Commerce Independent School District staff will be getting a retention stipend. The district’s Board of Trustees announced this week that returning Commerce ISD employees will receive a $2,500 retention stipend. Also, new staff will get a $500 new hire stipend.
- Another open forum to discuss potential rebranding of Texas A&M University-Commerce will be held this evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Sam Rayburn Student Center. The forum is open to anyone and is available both in-person and online. Registration is required to view the meeting online.