Commerce ISD staff to receive $2,500 retention stipend

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published July 16, 2024 at 7:49 AM CDT

New CISD staff will receive a $500 hiring bonus, the district announced.

  • Commerce Independent School District staff will be getting a retention stipend. The district’s Board of Trustees announced this week that returning Commerce ISD employees will receive a $2,500 retention stipend. Also, new staff will get a $500 new hire stipend.
  • Another open forum to discuss potential rebranding of Texas A&M University-Commerce will be held this evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Sam Rayburn Student Center. The forum is open to anyone and is available both in-person and online. Registration is required to view the meeting online.
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
