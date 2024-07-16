© 2024 88.9 KETR
Public Radio for Northeast Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sam Rayburn Student Center site of this evening's forum on TAMUC rebranding issue

KETR | By Mark Haslett
Published July 16, 2024 at 5:18 PM CDT

Alumni have expressed frustration, anger over proposed "Texas A&M University-Dallas" nomenclature.

Another open forum to discuss potential rebranding of Texas A&M University-Commerce will be held this evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Sam Rayburn Student Center. The forum is open to anyone and is available both in-person and online. Registration is required to view the meeting online.

Earlier today, public radio's Texas Standard broadcast an interview with Lion alumna Madi Lovett, creator of the online petition against the name-change proposal.
News
Mark Haslett
Mark Haslett has served at KETR since 2013. Since then, the station's news operation has enjoyed an increase in listener engagement and audience metrics, as well recognition in the Texas AP Broadcasters awards.
See stories by Mark Haslett