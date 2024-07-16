Sam Rayburn Student Center site of this evening's forum on TAMUC rebranding issue

Another open forum to discuss potential rebranding of Texas A&M University-Commerce will be held this evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Sam Rayburn Student Center. The forum is open to anyone and is available both in-person and online. Registration is required to view the meeting online.

Earlier today, public radio's Texas Standard broadcast an interview with Lion alumna Madi Lovett, creator of the online petition against the name-change proposal.

