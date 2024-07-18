Texans Abbott, De La Cruz speak at Republican National Convention

Two Republicans from Texas spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday. TPR’s Pablo De La Rosa has more.

Governor Greg Abbott echoed former president Donald Trump in his speech, which included extreme talking points on immigration.

“Biden has welcomed into our country rapists, murderers, even terrorists.”

Data from U.S. agencies shows that undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than the rest of us. The rhetoric represents what Alex Nowrasteh, the Vice President for Economic and Social Policy Studies at Cato Institute calls a, QUOTE, “doom spiral” for voters.

“So the catch 22 of the immigration debate is this chaos is caused by our immigration restrictions because it is so difficult to come here lawfully, and Americans demand their labor. The political ramifications of the chaos is that it becomes impossible to reform and liberalize immigration to reduce the chaos.”

Rio Grande Valley Representative Monica De La Cruz also spoke on Wednesday.

“There's nothing compassionate about open borders. They threaten our national security, flood our country with deadly drugs, killing our precious children.”

El Paso-based Congresswoman Veronica Escobar joined the Democrats gathered outside the convention hall.

“We have not seen comprehensive immigration reform in 37 years. It was Donald Trump and the Republicans who were the obstructionists. They even said very clearly, ‘we don't want any solutions. We want the problems because it helps us politically.’”

A political platform written by former Trump officials for a possible second administration calls for deporting tens of millions of people. I’m Pablo De La Rosa in McAllen.