145th Annual Leonard Picnic continues through Saturday

The Annual Leonard Picnic continues through Saturday night. Events will include live music, carnival, food and drink vendors, a car show, and much more. All events at Leonard City Park, 601 E. Locust St.

Friday, July 19

6-10 p.m.- Carnival, Food Trucks, Wineries, Vendors

7 p.m.- Homemade Ice Cream Contest

7 p.m.- Dutch Oven Apple Pie Contest

7 p.m.- LSA Cornhole Tournament

7 p.m.- Essence Studio Art/Red Carpet Runway/Photos

7:30 p.m.- Lover-Taylor Swift Tribute

9-10 p.m.- Ashmore- 70’s Rock n Roll



Saturday, July 20

7 a.m.- Fishing Tournament

7:30 a.m.- LHS Band Boosters 5k

8 a.m.- LSA Co-Ed Softball Tournament

8 a.m.- LSA Horseshoe Tournament

11 a.m.-1 p.m. - LVFD Fireman’s BBQ

12:30 p.m.- Preservation League Cake & Pie Auction

1:30 p.m.- All School Reunion

4-7 p.m.- Cruise In-Cars, Trucks, etc…

5-10 p.m.- Carnival, Food Trucks, Wineries, Vendors

5 p.m.- Ryder Grimes

6:30 p.m.- Will Jones

8:30 p.m.- Grant Gilbert

10:15 p.m.- Fireworks