145th Annual Leonard Picnic continues through Saturday

The Annual Leonard Picnic continues through Saturday night. Events will include live music, carnival, food and drink vendors, a car show, and much more. All events at Leonard City Park, 601 E. Locust St.
Friday, July 19
6-10 p.m.- Carnival, Food Trucks, Wineries, Vendors
7 p.m.- Homemade Ice Cream Contest
7 p.m.- Dutch Oven Apple Pie Contest
7 p.m.- LSA Cornhole Tournament
7 p.m.- Essence Studio Art/Red Carpet Runway/Photos
7:30 p.m.- Lover-Taylor Swift Tribute
9-10 p.m.- Ashmore- 70’s Rock n Roll
Saturday, July 20
7 a.m.- Fishing Tournament
7:30 a.m.- LHS Band Boosters 5k
8 a.m.- LSA Co-Ed Softball Tournament
8 a.m.- LSA Horseshoe Tournament
11 a.m.-1 p.m. - LVFD Fireman’s BBQ
12:30 p.m.- Preservation League Cake & Pie Auction
1:30 p.m.- All School Reunion
4-7 p.m.- Cruise In-Cars, Trucks, etc…
5-10 p.m.- Carnival, Food Trucks, Wineries, Vendors
5 p.m.- Ryder Grimes
6:30 p.m.- Will Jones
8:30 p.m.- Grant Gilbert
10:15 p.m.- Fireworks