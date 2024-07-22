Greenville ISD to conduct Monday multi-agency drill involving police, emergency vehicles

In Greenville, there will be more than the usual amount of police and other first responder vehicles around town today. The Greenville Independent School District will be conducting a “crisis/lockdown” drill today. The drill will include participation from local law enforcement, Greenville ISD Police Department, and district staff. For questions, you can contact Greenville ISD Police Chief Ramon Rodriguez at 903-259-2664.

First Baptist Dallas plans to rebuild the historic sanctuary destroyed in a fire Friday night. KERA's Miranda Suarez reports congregants held their first Sunday service after the blaze at the convention center downtown.

Thousands of people filed into folding chairs and stadium seats to worship. The First Baptist campus sustained smoke damage in the fire that partially collapsed the second chapel and destroyed years of church archives. Jay Sedwick is a minister at First Baptist who says his family has been going to the church for more than a century.

"It is incredibly sad to lose a building with so much significance to so many, it's also so comforting to know that the church moves on."

Lead pastor Robert Jeffress says he hopes to be back in the church's normal space by this Sunday. For KERA News, I'm Miranda Suarez in Dallas.