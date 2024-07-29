A&M-Commerce joins university collaborative with Dallas College

Texas A&M University-Commerce has joined two other universities working with Dallas College to help students transfer credits. A&M-Commerce, along with Dallas College, the University of North Texas at Dallas, and Texas Woman’s University have created the Dallas Transfer Collaborative. The effort is designed to help students who transfer from Dallas College get credit for coursework already completed.

School leaders said the collaboration is a huge win for students who started school at a community college without knowing exactly what they wanted to do but who had some direction and interest in a particular field. Between Dallas College and the three universities, course credits will count. Historically, transfer students enroll and have to take classes that are a lot like the ones they already passed.

In fall 2022, the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board reported that more than 13,000 Texas students who transferred from a two-year public institution to a university did not receive course credit for at least one lower-division-level course. The most frequently reported reason for denying those credits was that courses fell outside specified degree requirements.