Rudin: Board of Regents will not vote on name change at this week's meeting

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents will not hold a vote on a rebranding of Texas A&M University-Commerce this week. That’s according to Texas A&M University-Commerce President Dr. Mark Rudin.

Monday evening, Rudin sent an email to students, faculty and staff saying he’d “confirmed with the chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents and the chancellor that no vote will be taken on any rebranding of A&M-Commerce at this week's Board of Regents meeting.”

Rudin said he’d be participating in the executive session portion of this week’s meeting “to discuss legal issues related to any potential name change to (the) university.”

The statement was also published on the university’s Facebook page. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents is holding a regular meeting this Wednesday through Friday in College Station.

Earlier this month, the university confirmed discussions of a possible name change, including perhaps renaming the university “Texas A&M University-Dallas.” Participants in a series of public forums hosted by the university in July generally opposed any name change.

