Bras for the Cause kicks off 2024 fundraising efforts tonight
This evening's get-together at Landon Winery will announce the theme for the main event in Greenville Oct. 10.
- In Greenville, the annual Bras for the Cause fundraiser will kick off tonight, with an unveiling of this year’s theme. The charitable effort serving breast cancer patients is now in its 16th year. Proceeds benefit the Hunt Regional Healthcare Foundation. The Greenville Herald Banner reports that last year’s Bras for the Cause raised more than $107,000. Funds have helped Hunt Regional purchase state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, including a mobile mammography clinic and, more recently, a urological diagnostic system. This year’s Bras for the Cause main event will be Oct. 10 in downtown Greenville. Tonight’s kickoff party, is set for 6:30 p.m. at the Landon Winery at 2508 Lee St. in Greenville.
- The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a man accused of intoxication manslaughter after he failed to appear in court. Samuel Wayne Hood, 47, of Greenville was originally arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in September 2023. Hood’s arrest stemmed from an incident on Aug. 22 of last year. Anyone with information about Hood’s whereabouts is asked to call the HCSO at (903) 453-6800 or Hunt County Crime Stoppers at (903) 457-2929.